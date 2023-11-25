Muktijot to field candidates in 300 seats

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 08:06 pm

Muktijot to field candidates in 300 seats

The party demands extension of seven days for submission of nomination papers

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 08:06 pm
Muktijot organised a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday (25 November). Photo: Collected
Muktijot organised a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday (25 November). Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Sanskritic Muktijot (Muktijot) wants to field candidates in 300 seats in the upcoming 12th national election.

The party has already started selling nomination forms and sold 75 nomination forms till Saturday, said Abu Layes Munna, organisation head of Muktijot.

"We will sell nomination forms till Monday. Jatiya Janatar Jot and Ganamukhi Jot have already joined us in alliance. We will contest in the national elections with our party symbol [stick] with the alliance members," Abu Layes Munna told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, the party will also submit a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding an extension of seven days for submission of nomination papers, he said.

In a rally organised in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday, Abu Layes Munna said, "There is no alternative to elections to continue the trend of democracy in the country. But that election must be free, fair and participatory. 

"We want to continue the democratic process in the country by fielding candidates in 300 seats. Also, I request the Election Commission to extend the date of submission of nomination papers by another seven days to ensure participation of all."

Leaders of Bangladesh Sarbojanin Dal, Manobota Party, Jagrato Bangladesh, Bangladesh Janata Oikya, National Green Bangla Party, Bangladesh Islamic Democratic Party, Jatiya Janatar Jot, Mukti Jot and Janamukti Jot spoke on the occasion.

