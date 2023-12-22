MPs will not be selected, but elected: EC Anisur on Rizvi’s statement

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 03:52 pm

Election Commissioner speaking to reporters at Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner's office on 22 December 2023. Photo: TBS
Election Commissioner speaking to reporters at Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner's office on 22 December 2023. Photo: TBS

There is no scope of selection, people will have to vote and elect the members of parliament, said Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman in response to BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's recent comment regarding the government selecting members of parliaments before polls.

"Voting should be free and fair," said the election commissioner while talking to reporters after exchanging views with the contesting candidates and election officials at the Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday (22 December).

BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi previously said a list of members of parliament has already been prepared (even before polls).

Responding to questions regarding this statement of the opposition leader, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said, "If he has the list, he should disclose it [to media], we do not have anything to say in this regard."

He also said those who are performing the duties of election are employees of the state - not employees of any party or government. The constitution states that it is the responsibility of the executive officials to assist the Election Commission.

"The Election Commission has given the responsibility to whoever it deemed necessary. If someone does not carry out their duties properly, they will have to take responsibility," said the election commissioner.

Earlier, only a seal had to be stamped on the ballot paper handed over to voters. Now, the assistant presiding officer will have to sign it as well.

Also, if someone is forced to cast a vote, the vote will be considered null and void, it will not be counted, said EC Anisur.

