MPs don't have to resign before contesting as independent candidates: EC issues clarification

Politics

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 02:11 pm

The commission clarified the issue after Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said current MPs who want to run as independent candidates must resign from their present positions

Current Members of the Parliament, aiming to run as independent candidates, need not step down from their positions, said the Election Commission (EC) today.

In a press release today (29 November), the commission clarified the issue after Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said current MPs who want to run as independent candidates must resign from their present positions – a statement which spread confusion in political quarters.

In a media briefing yesterday in Rajshahi, Rashida said, "You all know, MPs have to resign if they want to run as independent candidates. It says so in the law."

Independent candidates are required to submit their nomination papers along with a list of signatures from 1% of the total voters from their constituencies.

However, if they have been a Member of Parliament before, this partially signed list does not need to be submitted.

On Tuesday (28 November), citing the constitution, former election commissioner Kabita Khanam told The Business Standard that Members of Parliament (MPs) are not required to resign to participate in parliamentary elections. 

She also explained that after the announcement of the election schedule, the parliament limits its operation to routine work.

However, while MPs are not obliged to resign, they will not be entitled to have any government benefits for their electioneering, clarified the former EC.

