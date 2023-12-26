MP Mostafizur Rahman accused of threatening Banshkhali OC

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 01:40 pm

Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury, member of parliament (MP) for Chattogram-16. Photo: Collected
Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury, member of parliament (MP) for Chattogram-16. Photo: Collected

Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury, the member of parliament (MP) for Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency, has been accused of threatening the officer-in-charge (OC) of Banshkhali police station.

The alleged incident took place on Friday (22 December), with the MP reportedly making threats by calling OC Tofail Ahmed's official number.

Subsequently, a case has been filed in connection with this incident.

The incident was revealed in a report by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) special branch.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman confirmed that the Election Inquiry Committee has been tasked with investigating the matter.

However, when approached for comments, both Banshkhali police station's OC Tofail Ahmed and Additional Superintendent of Chattogram district police (Special Branch) Abu Taib Md Arif Hossain declined to provide any statements.

According to local and police reports, supporters of independent candidate and Ctg South District Awami League unit Vice-President Mojibur Rahman clashed with the supporters of Awami League candidate Mostafizur Rahman on 19 December.

In the aftermath, both sides filed counter-charges at the police station.

A case was filed by a man named Harunur Rashid, representing the Awami League candidate, accusing nine named and 30 unnamed individuals for the clash. Two days later, another person named Belal Uddin filed a countercase accusing 11 named and 50 unnamed individuals on behalf of an independent candidate for the Ctg-16 seat.

According to the CMP report, the AL candidate allegedly called the Banshkhali OC around 3pm on 22 December and threatened him upon learning about the case lodged against his supporters.

Mustafizur Rahman had previously violated the election code of conduct while submitting nomination papers to the returning officer on 30 November.

At the time, a private TV journalist Rakib Uddin questioned him on the spot, triggering a violent response from the lawmaker. Supporters of the MP also joined him in assaulting the journo there.

Consequently, the Election Commission instructed Banshkhali upazila election officer to file a case in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Chattogram over the incident.

A case related to the assault on journalists and the violation of the code of conduct has been filed against Mostafizur in the Chattogram court. On Tuesday (26 December), Banskhali Upazila Election Officer Muhammad Harun Mollah filed the case in Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb's court.

Following a hearing, the court acknowledged the alleged offence by MP Mostafizur and issued a summons for his appearance on 3 January.

Confirming these developments, Ctg District Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury said, "The court issued summons against the accused. However, legal action will be taken against 20 to 30 unmanned persons based on the journalists' complaints."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

