Moyeen Khan released hours after being 'picked up by police'

Hours after being allegedly picked up by police, BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan was released on Tuesday (30 January) afternoon.

However, Md Shahjahan, deputy commissioner of Uttara Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "Moyeen Khan was neither arrested nor detained. We asked him to wait."

"We also asked him to refrain from joining black flag procession," he said.

Earlier, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan alleged that Moyeen Khan was picked up by police from near a graveyard of Uttara-12 in the capital from their ongoing processions with black flags.

Later, he was taken to the police station.

BNP had brought out a procession with black flags in the capital demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliament and protesting the growing price hikes in essential commodities.