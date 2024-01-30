Moyeen Khan released hours after being 'picked up by police'

Politics

UNB
30 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 05:23 pm

Related News

Moyeen Khan released hours after being 'picked up by police'

Md Shahjahan, deputy commissioner of Uttara Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "Moyeen Khan was neither arrested nor detained. We asked him to wait."

UNB
30 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 05:23 pm
Moyeen Khan released hours after being &#039;picked up by police&#039;

Hours after being allegedly picked up by police, BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan was released on Tuesday (30 January) afternoon.

However, Md Shahjahan, deputy commissioner of Uttara Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "Moyeen Khan was neither arrested nor detained. We asked him to wait."

"We also asked him to refrain from joining black flag procession," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan alleged that Moyeen Khan was picked up by police from near a graveyard of Uttara-12 in the capital from their ongoing processions with black flags.

Later, he was taken to the police station.

BNP had brought out a procession with black flags in the capital demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliament and protesting the growing price hikes in essential commodities.

Bangladesh / Top News

Moyeen Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

4h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

10h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

14m | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

1h | Videos
Hamas launched an attack using unexploded Israeli bombs

Hamas launched an attack using unexploded Israeli bombs

1h | Videos
“Familiar story, Unfamiliar movie”- Giasuddin Selim

“Familiar story, Unfamiliar movie”- Giasuddin Selim

Now | Videos