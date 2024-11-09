Moyeen Khan calls for expediting preparations for polls

Politics

BSS
09 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:22 pm

Related News

Moyeen Khan calls for expediting preparations for polls

BSS
09 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:22 pm
Moyeen addressing a meeting organised by Khulna city unit of BNP at Shaheed Hadis Park marking the Revolution and Solidarity Day. Photo: BSS
Moyeen addressing a meeting organised by Khulna city unit of BNP at Shaheed Hadis Park marking the Revolution and Solidarity Day. Photo: BSS

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has urged the interim government to expedite the preparations for a free, fair and credible election.

"We shouldn't see the failure of the interim government. For this, the BNP is providing all kinds of support," he said while addressing a meeting organised by Khulna city unit of BNP at Shaheed Hadis Park marking the Revolution and Solidarity Day.

The government should take quick preparations for a fair election, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BNP's central information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal, student affairs secretary Rokibul Islam and other central and local leaders addressed the meeting while convener of the unit advocate Shafiqul Alam Mona was in the chair.

Moyeen Khan said late President Ziaur Rahman was an honest leader and did politics for the greater interest of the people.

"BNP always has done politics to protect the country's democracy and development," he said. 

He alleged that Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League did not allow any opposition voice in the politics. 

"The Awami League became a threat to the independence and sovereignty of the country," he said.

The BNP leader said, "It is very important to unite the nationalist forces with the spirit of 7 November to ensure progress of democracy and protect the independence and sovereignty of the country."

Moyeen Khan / BNP / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

2h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

2h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

1h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

1h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

3h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

3h | Videos