Moyeen Khan calls for expediting preparations for polls

Moyeen addressing a meeting organised by Khulna city unit of BNP at Shaheed Hadis Park marking the Revolution and Solidarity Day. Photo: BSS

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has urged the interim government to expedite the preparations for a free, fair and credible election.

"We shouldn't see the failure of the interim government. For this, the BNP is providing all kinds of support," he said while addressing a meeting organised by Khulna city unit of BNP at Shaheed Hadis Park marking the Revolution and Solidarity Day.

The government should take quick preparations for a fair election, he added.

BNP's central information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal, student affairs secretary Rokibul Islam and other central and local leaders addressed the meeting while convener of the unit advocate Shafiqul Alam Mona was in the chair.

Moyeen Khan said late President Ziaur Rahman was an honest leader and did politics for the greater interest of the people.

"BNP always has done politics to protect the country's democracy and development," he said.

He alleged that Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League did not allow any opposition voice in the politics.

"The Awami League became a threat to the independence and sovereignty of the country," he said.

The BNP leader said, "It is very important to unite the nationalist forces with the spirit of 7 November to ensure progress of democracy and protect the independence and sovereignty of the country."