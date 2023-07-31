Movement will be on streets, obstacles will be resisted: BNP leaders

BNP activists gather at the Suhrawardy Udyan to attend the BNP's public rally on Monday (31 July). Photo: Joynul Abedin Shishir

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will continue its movement until the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led ruling government is ousted, leaders of the party said today.

"Preparations have been taken for the movement, it will continue until this government falls," BNP Standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said while while addressing the party's public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital to protest the recent attacks on its sit-in programmes.

He said, "People of the whole world have fought for rights, and have come down to the streets. Taking to the streets is not unconstitutional or illegal. The movement will be on the streets, any obstacle will be fought and resisted."

Regarding the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's ban on broadcasting Tarique Rahman's speech at the rally, Khosru said, "The issue of who will lead Bangladesh is not going to be decided by the court, administration or government officials.

"The people of Bangladesh have decided on Tarique Rahman on the last 28 July. They have accepted Tarique Rahman's leadership."

BNP activists gather at the Suhrawardy Udyan to attend the BNP's public rally on Monday (31 July). Photo: Joynul Abedin Shishir

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the Awami League's plan to foil the opposition's sit-in programmes backfired.

"When people are peacefully protesting to restore democracy and the right to vote in the country, Awami League is forming 'Shanti Bahini' committees like Yahya and Tikka Khan," he said.

Speaking about the clashes during BNP's sit-in programme on 28 July, Rizvi alleged, "[AL] carried out assaults on our leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Jubo Dal leader Sajid Hasan Babu, making them bleed. Amanullah Aman was dragged away.

"Their [AL] peace rally smells like gunpowder in the air and playing Holi with blood on the streets. They call it a peace rally.

"We will now build resistance in each neighbourhood to halt their peace rallies."

Also speaking on the ban on broadcasting Tarique Rahman's speech, the senior BNP leader said, "The police gave us permission for the rally on 21/23 conditions. One of the conditions is that the speech of a convicted person cannot be published.

"A ban has been imposed on broadcasting Tarique Rahman's speech because he has united the people, the party leaders and activists across the country," he said.

Leaders of the Jubo Dal leaders, Krishak Dal and others also spoke at the rally.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is scheduled to speak as the chief guest at the programme.