Movement on the verge of victory: Fakhrul

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 05:36 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to reporters at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka. File Photo: UNB

A mass uprising has started and the student movement is on the verge of victory, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (3 August).

"I would say that a mass uprising has started in the country now. You have noticed that now all the common people have joined the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," he told reporters after meeting the family of imprisoned BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in the capital's Banani this afternoon.

"I think that this movement is on the verge of victory. I believe that, inshallah, the people will win, the students will win," Fakhrul added.

Meanwhile, students, teachers and locals are protesting against the crackdown on peaceful protests in Dhaka University, Mirpur-10, Basundhara, Shantinagar, Science Lab areas of the capital. 

Outside Dhaka, the protests continue in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Barishal, among some other districts.

