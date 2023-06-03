Movement to restore democracy moving towards final stage: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 06:56 pm

Related News

Movement to restore democracy moving towards final stage: Fakhrul

Fakhrul said they are planning to set up a museum on the works done by Ziaur Rahman

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 06:56 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP's ongoing movement to restore democracy is approaching its final stage, said the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday. 

The movement that the people of Bangladesh started is going towards its final stage, the BNP leader said at a discussion-cum book fair and photo exhibition at Dhaka Reporters' Unity marking the 42nd death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman.

The movement has already gained success as the world is now pushing for a credible election and the restoration of democracy and the voting rights of people, Fakhrul said. 

He claimed that 17 of his fellow party men have been martyred and urged all political parties, organisations, and democratic people to continue the movement by staying united.

He said their party wants a credible and neutral election, but it will not be possible to hold such polls if the current Awami League government stays in power.

Mirza Fakhrul said they are planning to set up a museum on the works done by former president Ziaur Rahman and other BNP leaders.

"This man (Ziaur Rahman) inspired the people of the country to jump into the liberation war. When the nation was disoriented, he gave a bold call to jump into the liberation war," he added.

Before the discussion, a biographical video of Ziaur Rahman was shown. 

BNP vice-chairman Abdullah Al Noman, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Ajmeri SA Islam, Mohammad Shahjahan Omar Bir Uttam, were present at the event under the chairmanship of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convenor Aman Ullah Aman and BNP Organising Secretary Emran Saleh Prince.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

3h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

10h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

54m | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

1h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

22h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study