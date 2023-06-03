Movement to restore democracy moving towards final stage: Fakhrul

BNP's ongoing movement to restore democracy is approaching its final stage, said the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday.

The movement that the people of Bangladesh started is going towards its final stage, the BNP leader said at a discussion-cum book fair and photo exhibition at Dhaka Reporters' Unity marking the 42nd death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman.

The movement has already gained success as the world is now pushing for a credible election and the restoration of democracy and the voting rights of people, Fakhrul said.

He claimed that 17 of his fellow party men have been martyred and urged all political parties, organisations, and democratic people to continue the movement by staying united.

He said their party wants a credible and neutral election, but it will not be possible to hold such polls if the current Awami League government stays in power.

Mirza Fakhrul said they are planning to set up a museum on the works done by former president Ziaur Rahman and other BNP leaders.

"This man (Ziaur Rahman) inspired the people of the country to jump into the liberation war. When the nation was disoriented, he gave a bold call to jump into the liberation war," he added.

Before the discussion, a biographical video of Ziaur Rahman was shown.

BNP vice-chairman Abdullah Al Noman, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Ajmeri SA Islam, Mohammad Shahjahan Omar Bir Uttam, were present at the event under the chairmanship of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convenor Aman Ullah Aman and BNP Organising Secretary Emran Saleh Prince.