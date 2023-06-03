Movement to restore democracy going towards final stage rapidly: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said their party's ongoing movement to oust the government is going towards the final stage at a rapid pace.

Speaking at a discussion, he also said their movement has already gained success as the global community is now advocating for a credible election and the restoration of democracy and the voting rights of people.

"The movement that the people of Bangladesh have been waging for the last few years to bring back democracy is going towards its final stage at a fast pace," the BNP leader said.

He said, "17 people have already sacrificed their blood on the streets while thousands of people have been falsely implicated in false cases and many others have been subjected to enforced disappearance and killing, but people have continued their struggle for democracy."

BNP arranged the discussion-cum book fair and photo exhibition at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) marking the 42nd death anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul said the country's people have stood up responding to BNP's call for a united movement to restore democracy and people's voting rights.

"All political parties, all organisations, all democratic people must get united and take the movement to its final stage. Let us all unite and move towards our ultimate goal of restoring democracy and democratic state system and protecting the right to vote," he said.

The BNP leader said it is now recognised globally that the elections held in 2014 and 2018 were completely flawed and rigged where people could not express their opinions through ballots. "It is proof of how successful our movement is. The global community is now talking about ensuring a fair election and people's right to franchise."

He said their party wants a credible and neutral election, but it will not be possible to hold such polls if the current Awami League government stays in power.

Fakhrul said the government must step down immediately and dissolve parliament by handing over power to an impartial caretaker government, paving the way for holding a free and fair election. "That is the only way to overcome this crisis and save the nation."