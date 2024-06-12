Movement for restoration of democracy to be intensified very soon: Fakhrul

Movement for restoration of democracy to be intensified very soon: Fakhrul

A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

Stating that all opposition parties are now united against the current government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (12 June) said the ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy will be intensified very soon.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, he also said the Awami League government is now the main enemy of the opposition parties as "it has destroyed all institutions of the country."

"We are on a movement. We have already achieved many things… the biggest achievement is that we, the political parties, have different thoughts, some are left-wing, some are right-wing, some are far-left, but we have agreed on the movement together," Fakhrul said.

He said the opposition political parties must defeat the Awami League regime since the country's people are determined on one thing that they no longer want to see it in power.

"We have started that movement... we are still on that movement and it will undoubtedly be intensified very soon," the BNP leader said.

He said their party is talking to all the leftist and rightist parties to make their ongoing movement a success.

"I am very happy to say that in this movement, no political party was in favour of this government, no one did support them... This is a great success of the movement. No one went to the so-called polls (on January 7), except the Jatiya Party," the BNP leader said.

The Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh arranged the meeting at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), marking its 20th founding anniversary.

Fakhrul cautioned the opposition parties against taking any rash actions or making detrimental remarks that can harm their unity and create division among them.

"I always say, there is room for us to engage in imprudent activities. We all have reached a consensus through discussions to topple this government, restore democracy, bring back the right to vote and rights of the people. We are fighting for that, we have to fight for achieving that goal," he said.

The BNP leader also said strong unity among the opposition parties is necessary for carrying out the simultaneous movement successfully.

"Our main enemy is this government which is destroying everything we have. We all have to work together to unseat it. We have begun the work…in the end, we will succeed. Let us all stand with the people and carry out the struggle with them. We may change our strategy, but our only goal is to remove this regime," he said.

Fakhrul called upon the young generation to come forward to save the country and people from misrule by resorting democracy.
 

