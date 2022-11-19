Movement to overthrow govt after 10 December: BNP

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 05:33 pm

Movement to overthrow govt after 10 December: BNP

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said that the party will start the movement to topple the government after the divisional rally in Dhaka on 10 December. 

"The state of democracy today is like that of Ilias Ali (former BNP lawmaker who went missing  in 2012). Ilias Ali is missing, so is democracy. We are on a search both for Ilias and democracy," said the BNP leader at the party's divisional rally in Sylhet's Alia Madrasah ground on Saturday (19 November).

In response to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment on the game between the two parties, Gayeshwar said, "BNP does not play with clumsy players."

He asked Quader to learn first how to play and come under a neutral government. 

"Even the prime minister will lose his mortgage then," he remarked.

Commenting on the country's economic condition, Gayeshwar said, "The government does not even have enough money in reserves to pay the interest on the debt it has taken. The government looted the reserves."

Gayeshwar further said the government should be held accountable for the damage caused to the transport sector due to the transport strike enforced to thwart BNP rallies.

Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of the BNP's standing committee, said that unjust torture is going on all over Bangladesh.

He said, "BNP does not condone any injustice. We will return the power of the people to the people."

BNP Vice Chairman Dr Zahid Hossain said, "People all over the country have woken up today. Sheikh Hasina will fall. People will win. Prices of goods will decrease. A non-partisan government will be established." 

