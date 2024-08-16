Movement against autocratic regime not over yet: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 12:54 pm

Related News

Movement against autocratic regime not over yet: Fakhrul

Fakhrul made the call at a Dua Mahfil marking the 80th birthday of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on the ground floor of his party headquarters at the capital’s Naya Paltan today (16 August).

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 12:54 pm
Bangladesh Nationalist Party arranged a Dua Mahfil today (16 August) marking the 80th birthday of their leader Khaleda Zia. Photo: TBS.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party arranged a Dua Mahfil today (16 August) marking the 80th birthday of their leader Khaleda Zia. Photo: TBS.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon his party men to remain alert against any new autocratic government in the making.

Fakhrul made the call at a Dua Mahfil marking the 80th birthday of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on the ground floor of his party headquarters at the capital's Naya Paltan today (16 August).

During the programme, Fakhrul accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of hatching conspiracies from India, saying, "The struggle isn't over yet. We are still in a floating state. We must be careful so that no new autocratic government gets to rule the country again."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the programme, Fakhrul talked about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's contributions to restoring democracy in the country.

"No other leader in the world has fought so hard for democracy as Khaleda Zia. She came out of the house to save the country from autocracy. She was courageous and firm, qualities that everyone should follow", Fakhrul said.

"Our struggle will be successful if we rise to power through an election. Many Chhatra Dal activists died during the movement to topple Hasina. We need to remain united as always," Fakhrul added.

During the programme, Fakhrul also said that Khaleda Zia will soon be taken abroad for better treatment.

Among the BNP leaders present in the programme were BNP's Standing Committee Member Dr Moyeen Khan, Vice-Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Dr Asaduzzaman Khan Ripon, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Join Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon and Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.

Top News

Bangladesh / politics / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

18h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

16h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

17h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

19h | Videos