Movement against autocratic regime not over yet: Fakhrul

Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon his party men to remain alert against any new autocratic government in the making.

Fakhrul made the call at a Dua Mahfil marking the 80th birthday of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on the ground floor of his party headquarters at the capital's Naya Paltan today (16 August).

During the programme, Fakhrul accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of hatching conspiracies from India, saying, "The struggle isn't over yet. We are still in a floating state. We must be careful so that no new autocratic government gets to rule the country again."

At the programme, Fakhrul talked about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's contributions to restoring democracy in the country.

"No other leader in the world has fought so hard for democracy as Khaleda Zia. She came out of the house to save the country from autocracy. She was courageous and firm, qualities that everyone should follow", Fakhrul said.

"Our struggle will be successful if we rise to power through an election. Many Chhatra Dal activists died during the movement to topple Hasina. We need to remain united as always," Fakhrul added.

During the programme, Fakhrul also said that Khaleda Zia will soon be taken abroad for better treatment.

Among the BNP leaders present in the programme were BNP's Standing Committee Member Dr Moyeen Khan, Vice-Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Dr Asaduzzaman Khan Ripon, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Join Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon and Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.