Mostafa reelected as Rangpur city mayor

Jatiya Party-nominated Md Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa has been reelected as mayor of Rangpur city by winning the Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Elections- 2022 for the second consecutive term.

Mostafa defeated his nearest rival Md Amiruzzaman of Islami Andolan Bangladesh in RpCC Election by a huge margin of votes.

Returning Officer (RO) for RpCC Elections- 2022 Md Abdul Baten announced the unofficial results at midnight on Tuesday after completing vote counting for all 229 polling centres at the jam-packed District Shilpokola Academy auditorium control room in the city.

Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa bagged 1,46,798 votes with his party symbol 'Plough' against 49,892 votes with the symbol of 'Hand fan' of his nearest rival Md Amiruzzaman.

Mostafa defeated Amiruzzaman by a huge margin of 96,906 votes to become the mayor of Rangpur city for the second consecutive term.

Former Awami League leader Independent mayoral post candidate Md. Latifur Rahman secured the third place bagging 33,883 votes with symbol 'Elephant'.

Awami League nominated mayoral post candidate and former lawmaker Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia bagged 22,306 votes with the symbol 'Boat' in the third RpCC Elections-2022.

Besides, mayoral post candidates Md Abu Raihan of Bangladesh Congress got 10,549 votes with the symbol 'Green coconut', Md Tauhidur Rahman Mondal of Khelafat Majlish got 2,864 votes with the symbol 'Wall clock', Md Shafiar Rahman of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal- JASOD got 5,156 votes with the symbol 'Moshal', Independent candidate Md Mehedi Hasan got 2,679 votes with the symbol 'Deer' and Md. Khorshed Alam of Zaker Party bagged 5,809 votes with the symbol 'Rose flower'.

"A total of 2,79,936 voters exercised their franchise out of 4,26,470 in the RpCC polls and the average casting percentage stood at 65.88 percent," the RO added.

The RO congratulated all participating candidates and winners and thanked the people of Rangpur, election officials, members of law enforcement agencies and journalists for all-out cooperation in holding the RpCC polls peacefully in a festive atmosphere.

Talking to reporters after announcement of results, Mayor-reelect Mostafa expressed his instant reaction saying the polls were held in a peaceful and impartial manner amid huge festivity reflecting the choice of the people of Rangpur city.

"My victory is the victory of the people of Rangpur city---- I will continue to engage my fullest efforts in turning RpCC into a modernised and beautiful city in a planned manner ensuring welfare and all necessary civic amenities," Mostafa added.

Thirty-three councilors for 33 general wards and 11 reserved female councilors for 11 reserved wards were also elected in the RpCC elections simultaneously.

A total of 260 candidates including nine for the posts of mayor, 183 for 33 general councilors and 68 for 11 reserved female councilors were in the fray for the RpCC polls.