Most rights groups that wrote about Rab to UN lack credibility: Minister

Politics

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:32 pm

Related News

Most rights groups that wrote about Rab to UN lack credibility: Minister

Hasan Mahmud, information and broadcasting minister of the country, also accused some leading human rights organisations of supporting war criminals

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:32 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Of the 12 human rights organisations that have written to the United Nations (UN) to exclude the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) from the UN's peacekeeping missions, only two or three are recognised ones; the rest lack credibility, said Hasan Mahmud, information and broadcasting minister.

"The matter of the letter appeared in the media more than two months after it was sent to the UN and there must be a political motive behind it," the minister added, addressing the media on Friday at Chattogram Circuit House after a meeting.

Questioning the credibility of leading human rights organisations around the world, the minister said, "I have seen Amnesty International make statements supporting war criminals and Human Rights Watch also tried to protect war criminals. But when Israeli forces indiscriminately murder Palestinians, those organisations remain silent."

The minister added further, that the government has specific evidence the BNP has recruited lobbyists abroad.

The minister also accused Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), a civil society organisation dedicated to fighting against corruption, of having political motives.

"TIB works to fight corruption, but now they are making statements about the appointment of the election commissioner which certainly raises some questions," he said.

About Internet Protocol television (IPTV), the minister said, "We have seen that people who broadcast news on IPTV or YouTube are involved in various sorts of extortion and they exploit their employees as well. So, we have a policy prohibiting broadcasting news on IPTV."

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

9h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

11h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

4h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

4h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre