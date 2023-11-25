Most registered Islamic parties participating in national polls

The majority of registered Islamic political parties in Bangladesh are actively participating in the electoral process as the country prepares for the 12th national election. Notably, a large number of these parties support the ruling Awami League.

Out of the 44 registered political parties in Bangladesh, 13 are identified as Islamic parties, and nine of them have confirmed their participation in the upcoming election.

The participating parties are the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Islamic Front, Jaker Party, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon, Bangladesh Muslim League-BML, Bangladesh Supreme Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, a member of the 14-party alliance, has formally notified the Election Commission of its intention to contest the election alongside the Awami League. The Islamic Front Bangladesh is also in the same alliance.

Muhammad Ali Farooqui, joint secretary general and spokesperson of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, told The Business Standard, "We are contesting the election as a coalition with the Awami League, seeking 10 to 12 seats from the alliance. In the previous election, we contested 29 seats."

The Bangladesh Tarikat Federation has already commenced the sale of nomination forms, anticipating a significant turnout.

Allama Syed Bahadur Shah Mojaddedi, chairman of Islamic Front Bangladesh, said that they are preparing to field candidates in 300 seats and are open to contesting the election as part of a coalition if the 14-party alliance persists.

Other Islamic parties, such as Islami Oikya Jote, are participating independently and selling nomination forms for their candidates. Mufti Faizullah, the Secretary-General of Islami Oikya Jote, emphasised the importance of fair election conditions, stating, "We will contest the election with our symbol 'Minar.'"

The party, previously part of the four-party alliance led by the BNP, has shifted its support towards the Awami League-led government since leaving the alliance in 2017.

However, Islami Oikya Jote has attached three conditions for its participation—voting should be held during the day, the use of black money and muscle power should be stopped, and the announced schedule should be changed.

MA Matin, chairman of Islamic Front, confirmed their independent candidacy, stating, "We have been fielding candidates on our own since 1991."

Jaker Party's general secretary, Shamim Haider, also confirmed preparations to field candidates in 300 seats.

In a recent development, leaders from various participating parties, including Islamic Oikya Jote, Islami Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon, Bangladesh Muslim League-BML, Bangladesh Supreme Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, met with Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban. During the meeting, they expressed their interest in participating in the election and sought assistance from the Awami League.

However, not all Islamic parties are on board for the upcoming elections. Four Islamist parties, including Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish (Rickshaw), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlish (wall clock), and Bangladesh Muslim League (Hurricane), have decided not to participate for various reasons.

Maulana Azizur Rahman Helal, organising secretary of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish cited unmet demands and the imprisonment of their general secretary as reasons for their decision. Islami Andolan Bangladesh expressed reluctance to participate without the approval of a non-partisan government.