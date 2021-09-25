Most of PM’s entourage members carrying their own expenses: Minister

Politics

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Criticizing BNP for its remark over Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's US visit to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said most of the members of the premier's entourage have gone with her on their own expenses.

"Rizvi Ahmed should have known the information or he might be pretending not to know," the minister said while attending a virtual conference of Siranganj's Anayetpur Thana Awami League on Saturday.

He also said that BNP is unable to tolerate the praises by world leaders for the development of the country.

The information minister said the way BNP leaders are speaking seems that the party did not get any direction by holding a series of meetings. "They are only involved in cooking conspiracy."

Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina is attending the UNGA session on a special invitation from the UN and world leaders, Hasan Mahmud said the world leaders wanted to hear the stories how she maintained economic growth of Bangladesh even in the pandemic. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / BNP / 76th UNGA

