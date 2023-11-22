More political parties will participate in JS polls: Quader

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 06:20 pm

"The election season is at its peak. Many were worried about who will join the election and who won't. Now many are joining, and many more will until the nomination is submitted to the Election Commission," Obaidul Quader said today

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader indicated today that many more political parties will participate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

"The election season is at its peak. Many were worried about who will join the election and who won't. Now many are joining, and many more will until the nomination is submitted to the Election Commission. So there is no reason to worry about it. We are happy," he said speaking as the chief guest at the meeting with AL's all sub-committees formed for the upcoming election at the party's Dhaka district office on Wednesday (22 November).

Aiming at the convenors and member secretaries of Awami League's election management sub-committee, he said, "Don't worry about it. Everyone has their own thoughts."

"We have a lot of work to do before the next election. Awami League's main goal is to prevent sabotage and propaganda ahead of elections," Quiader said. 

Awami League general secretary said that the election manifesto of Awami League has been finalised.

"There is no need to worry about foreign countries anymore. They are busy with the Hamas-Israel, and Russia-Ukraine wars," he added. 

Obaidul Quader said that Sheikh Hasina's strength is the people of Bangladesh.

"This became more clear after the election schedule was announced. Bangladesh gained independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu. Once again a new history will be created in all of Bengal," he said. 

Election Management Committee Co-Chairman Kazi Zafarullah presided over the meeting. The convenors and member secretaries of 15 sub-committees participated in the meeting.

Jatiya Party will participate in the upcoming JS election, the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today bringing an end to the confusion over the party's stance in regard to the the upcoming national polls.

Earlier in the day, three political parties -- Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wristwatch symbol), the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) led by Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury , and the Jatiya Party (Jackfruit symbol) led by MA Matin -- announced the formation of a new coalition and to participate in the upcoming election.

