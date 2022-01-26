Money, muscle power, roles of admin, EC in UP polls erode people’s trust: Menon

The influence of money and muscle power and the role of the administration and the Election Commission (EC) in the union parishad elections have eroded public confidence in the entire election process, alleges Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon.

"Exceptional elections like Narayanganj have given hope to the people. People want to see a similar environment in national elections too," said lawmaker Menon on Wednesday in a discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the president's speech in Parliament.

"This requires a good approach which is obeying the electoral codes of conduct, strictly controlling the influence of money, muscle power and administration," he added.

Regarding a stalemate at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), the Workers Party president called upon the government to accept the demand of its students.

"I will tell the government and the education minister to accept the demands of the students. A university cannot be destroyed for a vice-chancellor. Students' lives cannot be ruined," he said about the ongoing student movement demanding the resignation of the SUST vice-chancellor.

In addition, Rashed Khan Menon has proposed forming a special committee to review the constitution in the next session of Parliament.

"In the 50 years of independence, the constitution needs to be reviewed. We request the Leader of the House to form a special committee to review the constitution in the next session. Where we can rethink everything from religion-based politics," said Menon, who has been elected Member of Parliament on Awami League ticket.

According to him, the basic characteristics of the country's constitution have changed at different times. The military rulers trampled the constitution in the interest of power and to bring back Pakistani politics.

Menon said although the government was late, it has brought the election commission appointment bill. But the bill is incomplete and needs to be amended. Otherwise, the debate will continue.

