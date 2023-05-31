Money looted from country returning from US as remittance: Mirza Fakhrul

Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul again reiterated earlier comments on remittance, saying those had increased in recent years centring the US visa restrictions as black money smuggled out of the country was being sent back.

"After 50-52 years, remittances are coming from the United States. But those who live in America never come and invest in the country. They don't invest. They instead sell their homes here and leave. Now, they are coming back! Why?

"Those who looted thousands of crores from the country are bringing those back. And a 2.5% incentive has been announced on remittance," he said.

Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday (31 May) said there is no space left for independent journalism in the country.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Dhaka Union of Journalists, Fakhrul said, "I have been saying this for a long time. It's not that these conversations did not work; the words did work. Previously, it was only the victims who screamed. Journalists are victims too, now. Some of their reports are published and some aren't.

"It pains me when we see that some of your colleagues [journalists] support the suppression of their peers through negligence. If you don't protest, if you don't stand up and if you don't speak up, you cannot realise your demands."

Fakhrul also said there was no point in using fear tactics anymore.

Commenting that if the Awami League government is in power, the people of the country will not be able to express their opinion, the BNP Secretary General said, "If they are there, the people will not get their voting rights back. The people will not vote for them. The current government will never be acceptable and fair under elections."

DUJ President Quader Gani Chowdhury was present on the occasion, alongside Jamaat leader Abdul Halim and others.