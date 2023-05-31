Money looted from country returning from US as remittance: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 02:38 pm

Related News

Money looted from country returning from US as remittance: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 02:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul again reiterated earlier comments on remittance, saying those had increased in recent years centring the US visa restrictions as black money smuggled out of the country was being sent back.

"After 50-52 years, remittances are coming from the United States. But those who live in America never come and invest in the country. They don't invest. They instead sell their homes here and leave. Now, they are coming back! Why?

"Those who looted thousands of crores from the country are bringing those back. And a 2.5% incentive has been announced on remittance," he said. 

Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday (31 May) said there is no space left for independent journalism in the country.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Dhaka Union of Journalists, Fakhrul said, "I have been saying this for a long time. It's not that these conversations did not work; the words did work. Previously, it was only the victims who screamed. Journalists are victims too, now. Some of their reports are published and some aren't.

"It pains me when we see that some of your colleagues [journalists] support the suppression of their peers through negligence. If you don't protest, if you don't stand up and if you don't speak up, you cannot realise your demands."

Fakhrul also said there was no point in using fear tactics anymore.

Commenting that if the Awami League government is in power, the people of the country will not be able to express their opinion, the BNP Secretary General said, "If they are there, the people will not get their voting rights back. The people will not vote for them. The current government will never be acceptable and fair under elections."

DUJ President Quader Gani Chowdhury was present on the occasion, alongside Jamaat leader Abdul Halim and others.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Awami League / Mirza Fakhrul / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

6h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

18h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

19h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria