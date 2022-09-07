Momen's ministership under PM's jurisdiction: Quader

It is under the Prime Minister's jurisdiction whether Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will remain a minister or not, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday.

The minister made this remark while speaking at a programme organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporter's Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.

The foreign minister is also a human being and can also fall sick, he added.

"Now, I have no authority to say whether he will remain a minister or not. He said something few days ago which were slip of tongue. It is under PM's jurisdiction to take decision on his minisyership," he said.

Besides, it is not compulsory that the foreign minister will accompany the prime minister in every state visit, said Quader.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Bangladesh, was (their) foreign minister with him?" he questioned.

BSRF general secretary Masudul Haque presided over the dialogue chaired by its president Tapan Biswas.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen did not accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her India visit citing "illness".

At the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi, Bangladesh PM Hasina is on a state visit to New Delhi from 5 to 8 September.

Hasina, now in New Delhi, is visiting India after three years.