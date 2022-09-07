Momen's ministership under PM's jurisdiction: Quader

Politics

UNB
07 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

Momen's ministership under PM's jurisdiction: Quader

UNB
07 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 04:23 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

It is under the Prime Minister's jurisdiction whether Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will remain a minister or not, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday.

The minister made this remark while speaking at a programme organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporter's Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.

The foreign minister is also a human being and can also fall sick, he added.

"Now, I have no authority to say whether he will remain a minister or not. He said something few days ago which were slip of tongue. It is under PM's jurisdiction to take decision on his minisyership," he said.

Besides, it is not compulsory that the foreign minister will accompany the prime minister in every state visit, said Quader.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Bangladesh, was (their) foreign minister with him?" he questioned.

BSRF general secretary Masudul Haque presided over the dialogue chaired by its president Tapan Biswas.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen did not accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her India visit citing "illness".

At the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi, Bangladesh PM Hasina is on a state visit to New Delhi from 5 to 8 September.

Hasina, now in New Delhi, is visiting India after three years.

Bangladesh / Top News

FM Momen / ministership / Obaidul Quader / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

3h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

5h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

32m | Videos
North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

2h | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 