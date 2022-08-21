Momen not in AL’s central committee, party won't take responsibility for his statement: Info minister 

Politics

TBS Report 
21 August, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:14 pm

Related News

Momen not in AL’s central committee, party won't take responsibility for his statement: Info minister 

TBS Report 
21 August, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:14 pm
File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is not a member of the ruling Awami League's (AL) central committee and the party will not take any responsibility for his statement, says Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

He said, "The party (AL) or the government will not bear any responsibility for what someone says or does when abroad."

The minister made the remarks while addressing the press at the Secretariat on Sunday. 

The foreign minister is not a member of Awami League's central committee. Therefore, he has no business abroad representing the party, he added.

"The people are behind Awami League. I think, if you are in an important position, you need to speak responsibly. However, the minister has said that his statement was distorted," he added.

Foreign Minister Momen, while addressing a Janmashtami programme in JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on 18 August, said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever was necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

AL won't take responsibility for Momen's statement: Abdur Rahman

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," Momen said.

His statement created a stir in the political arena, drawing flak from the BNP which said the government has resorted to foreign countries to survive.

The foreign minister, however, claimed that his statement came out wrongly in the media. He has also alleged that the speech has been spread on purpose.

He comes under fire days after being lambasted over his comment that people in Bangladesh are in heaven compared to those in other countries amid the global recession.

Momen was also criticised earlier for making gratuitous and objectionable statements.

Bangladesh / Top News

FM Momen / Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings