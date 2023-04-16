Momen asks Washington to send election observers

BSS
16 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:52 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today said that he requested Washington to send US election observers here during the upcoming polls as the Awami League government wants to hold a free, fare and participatory polls.
 
"I told them please send as many as election observers here ... you don't allow election observer in your country ... but we are open to it (allowing observer)," he told reporters at the foreign ministry here while disclosing his recent meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington.

Regarding the meeting with the US Secretary of State, the foreign minister said, there is no difference in opinion between Washington and Dhaka concerning the polls as both want to hold free and fair elections.
"They (Washington) told us that the election (in Bangladesh) would be held as per your (Bangladesh's) law," he said.

Momen said they also talked about Digital Security Act (DSA) while Bangladesh side informed the US side that Dhaka is examining the issue as in some areas application of the DSA might not be done correctly.
"We are examining it. If there is any weakness, we will take care of it," Momen said.

He said they have conveyed to the US that the DSA is not meant for restricting the freedom of press.

"We said we enacted the Digital Security Act, but it is not to curb the freedom of press. Awami League believes in freedom of press," Momen added.
 
He said that the US wanted to strengthen its relations with Bangladesh and the US Ambassador is an expert on economic issues.

Responding a question regarding today's meeting between US ambassador Peter Haas and BNP leaders, Momen said complaining to foreigners will bring no benefits.

"These are very unfortunate. They should go to voters at the grassroots level. Foreigners will not cast votes, rather the people of Bangladesh will do that," he said.

