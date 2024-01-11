Mohibul Hosain Chowdhury new education minister

Mohibul Hosain Chowdhury has been appointed as the Minister of Education in the newly formed cabinet.

He previously served as the deputy minister in the education ministry during the last tenure of the Awami League government.

He won the 7 January election from Chattogram-9 as an Awami League candidate.

Mohibul Hosain Chowdhury first joined the Cabinet on 7 January 2019 as the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education.

His father, the late Alhaj ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, was the first elected mayor of Chattogram.

Mohibul Chowdhury is a lawyer by profession.

Before his appointment to the Cabinet, he was a member of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar and the Dhaka Bar Association for nine years.

After completing his schooling in Bangladesh, he earned a joint bachelor's degree in law and anthropology from the London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.

Subsequently, he obtained a Post Graduate Bar Vocational Degree (PGD-Bvc) from the London College of Law.