Modi speaks with Hasina, says India will continue to support Bangladesh's aspirations, growth

Politics

UNB
08 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 08:01 pm

Related News

Modi speaks with Hasina, says India will continue to support Bangladesh's aspirations, growth

The Indian PM said, "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh"

UNB
08 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 08:01 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Photo: Collected.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Photo: Collected.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the national elections.

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections," Modi said.

In a message shared on X, formerly known as X, the Indian PM said, "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a separate congratulatory letter sent on Monday, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that as Prime Minister Hasina prepares to lead her country for a fourth consecutive term, the historic and close ties between Bangladesh and India will continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership.

He affirmed that as a close friend and trusted development partner of Bangladesh, India will continue to support Bangladesh's aspirations and growth.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for their continued progress, peace and prosperity.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Modi / Bangladesh / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

8h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

13h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

2h | Videos
English legends failed in coaching job

English legends failed in coaching job

Now | Videos
Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

1h | Videos
What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

4h | Videos