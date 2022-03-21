Misrule, graft set people on fire, says GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Monday said the people of Bangladesh are now "burning like in hellish fire" because of corruption, misrule, inequality and plundering.

"Those who live in a fool's paradise may think that we're very well. In fact, 99% of the people in the country are not in good condition," he said.

Speaking at a meeting of Jatiya Party's Gazipur unit at party chairman's Banani office, GM Quader also said 1% of people who go outside the country are plundering huge money sensing the real situation and they're siphoning off money to different countries considering those as paradises.

He also said sometimes the good news of victory in cricket and football seems to bring the breeze of cold air in the country. "But the people of the country are burning as if in hellish fire due to corruption, misrule, inequality and looting."

GM Quader said Jatiya Party is neither the B-team of any party nor a partner of anyone's alliance. "An alliance will be formed under the leadership of the Jatiya Party in the next elections."

He warned that if any of his party colleagues want to work as a broker of another party, his or her place will not be there in the Jatiya Party.

The Jatiya Party chief alleged that Awami League and BNP have repeatedly come to power and killed democracy in the country since 1991. "Awami League and BNP have established a dictatorship in the name of parliamentary democracy."

In the parliamentary system of government, the Jatiya Party chief said all power has been given to one person. "So, there's no accountability anywhere. The country also lacks the rule of law and good governance."

GM Quader said people have now realised that Awami League and BNP could not and will not be able to ensure good governance in the country. "There's no qualitative difference between Awami League and BNP. The people of the country are now looking for an alternative force."