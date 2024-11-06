Miscreants trying to destabilise country: Gayeshwar

Politics

BSS
06 November, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 08:02 pm

Related News

Miscreants trying to destabilise country: Gayeshwar

He called upon the government to announce the election at the earliest possible time without making any dilly-dally

BSS
06 November, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 08:02 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy. File Photo: Collected
BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy. File Photo: Collected

The miscreants have been trying to destabilise the country, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said today (6 November).

"Peace will be established in the country if the elected government of the people assumes power," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a conference of the activists of Baghair ward-7 BNP unit under Teghoria Union in South Keraniganj this morning.

At the event, he called upon the government to announce the election at the earliest possible time without making any dilly-dally.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We will remain in the street until the demand of the people is met," he said. 

The country was freed from the clutches of the "fascist" Awami League government due to the massive July-August mass uprising of the student-people in continuation of 17 years long struggle against the fascism, he said. 

Dhaka district BNP general secretary and South Keraniganj Thana BNP President Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury, South Keraniganj BNP vice-president Dr Mosharraf Hossain, Dhaka district Krishak Dal convenor Jewel Mollah, South Keraniganj Thana Juba Dal joint convenor, Selim Molla, Keraniganj Thana Chhatra Dal former vice-president Ahfaq Ahmed manic, former president of Teghoria Chhatra dal Mahabub Alam Kazol and BNP leader Raihan Mia, were present.

Teghoria Union BNP former president Khorshed Alam presided over the meeting.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

1h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

2h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

4h | Videos