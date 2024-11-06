Miscreants trying to destabilise country: Gayeshwar

The miscreants have been trying to destabilise the country, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said today (6 November).

"Peace will be established in the country if the elected government of the people assumes power," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a conference of the activists of Baghair ward-7 BNP unit under Teghoria Union in South Keraniganj this morning.

At the event, he called upon the government to announce the election at the earliest possible time without making any dilly-dally.

"We will remain in the street until the demand of the people is met," he said.

The country was freed from the clutches of the "fascist" Awami League government due to the massive July-August mass uprising of the student-people in continuation of 17 years long struggle against the fascism, he said.

Dhaka district BNP general secretary and South Keraniganj Thana BNP President Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury, South Keraniganj BNP vice-president Dr Mosharraf Hossain, Dhaka district Krishak Dal convenor Jewel Mollah, South Keraniganj Thana Juba Dal joint convenor, Selim Molla, Keraniganj Thana Chhatra Dal former vice-president Ahfaq Ahmed manic, former president of Teghoria Chhatra dal Mahabub Alam Kazol and BNP leader Raihan Mia, were present.

Teghoria Union BNP former president Khorshed Alam presided over the meeting.