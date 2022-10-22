Miscreants set fire to BNP’s Khulna office 

Politics

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

Miscreants set fire to BNP’s Khulna office 

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:49 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Miscreants have set fire to the BNP office (temporary) in Khalishpur Baikali area of the Khulna metropolis.

The arson incident took place in the afternoon yesterday when BNP was holding a divisional rally at the Sonali Bank intersection of the city, said Khulna Metropolitan BNP convener SM Shafiqul Alam Mana.

Accusing the ruling Awami League for the attack, Shafiqul said, "First they vandalised the furniture, photos of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman and then set everything on fire."

He also said that the Awami League has a temporary office opposite the BNP office.

"They set fire to our office burning everything to ashes," he added.

Khulna Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana said they do not know anything about this matter.

"None of our activists did this," he claimed.

Khalishpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Monir Ul Gias told The Business Standard, "The office was set on fire. People responsible for the arson are yet to be identified."

He added that an investigation is underway.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

10h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

7h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

12h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

3h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

3h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

6h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning