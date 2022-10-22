Miscreants set fire to BNP’s Khulna office 

Photo: TBS

Miscreants have set fire to the BNP office (temporary) in Khalishpur Baikali area of the Khulna metropolis.

The arson incident took place in the afternoon yesterday when BNP was holding a divisional rally at the Sonali Bank intersection of the city, said Khulna Metropolitan BNP convener SM Shafiqul Alam Mana.

Accusing the ruling Awami League for the attack, Shafiqul said, "First they vandalised the furniture, photos of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman and then set everything on fire."

Miscreants set fire to BNP office in Khulna pic.twitter.com/n3lOX3aBiX— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) October 22, 2022

He also said that the Awami League has a temporary office opposite the BNP office.

"They set fire to our office burning everything to ashes," he added.

Khulna Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana said they do not know anything about this matter.

"None of our activists did this," he claimed.

Khalishpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Monir Ul Gias told The Business Standard, "The office was set on fire. People responsible for the arson are yet to be identified."

He added that an investigation is underway.