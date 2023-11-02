Miscreants attempt to torch railway bridge in Rajshahi

Police thwarted a criminal attempt to set fire to the Habibpur railway bridge in Rajshahi's Charghat on Wednesday (1 November) and seized two tires from there. Photo: TBS

A group of miscreants made an attempt to set fire to the Habibpur railway bridge in Rajshahi's Charghat late Wednesday. Fortunately, the attack was swiftly thwarted, resulting in minimal damage to the railway line.

Charghat police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident and reported that law enforcement officers swiftly responded to the scene where the perpetrators attempted to ignite the railway tracks.

They managed to take control of the area and seized two tires used in the attempt.

Ashrafur Islam, chief commandant officer of Western Railway, praised the rapid and effective response of security personnel, stating, "Their attempt was foiled owing to the swift action taken by the security personnel present there."

Train operations on the Rajshahi-Dhaka route remain normal.

In a separate development, Chhatra Dal, BNP's student wing, organised a procession in the Binodpur Bazar area of Rajshahi city on Thursday (2 Nov) morning. During this event, a series of cocktail explosions occurred in the vicinity, raising concerns about public safety.

Additionally, leaders and activists associated with the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami political parties staged pickets in groups along the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway, particularly at Bihash intersection and Katakhali area, earlier in the day.

Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of Motihar police station, reported an incident at Mita Studio Junction in Vinodpur where a group attempted to create chaos, resulting in a loud noise. However, upon investigation, the police did not find anyone at the location.

Furthermore, in response to the picketing at Bihash intersection, the police detained one individual for their involvement in the demonstration.