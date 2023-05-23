Mirza Fakhrul, Rajshahi BNP leader sued for 'death threat against PM'

Politics

UNB
23 May, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:07 am

Related News

Mirza Fakhrul, Rajshahi BNP leader sued for 'death threat against PM'

UNB
23 May, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:07 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Rajshahi district BNP convener Abu Sayeed Chand for making a "death threat" against Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina. 

District Awami League General Secretary Shariful Islam Ramzan filed the case with Natore Police Station around 9:30pm on Monday.

Abu Sayeed Chand has been made the main accused in the case. The BNP secretary general has also been accused in the case.

Top leaders of district and municipal Awami League were present.

Nasir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station, accepted the case.

Citing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand as traitors, the plaintiff said the "threatening remarks" made by the main accused towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has tarnished the reputation of the country.

The remarks may deteriorate the law and order situation, the case statement reads.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Abu Sayeed Chand threatened the prime minister at a public rally of metropolitan and district BNP at Shibpur High School ground in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi as part of the central program.

"No more 27- or 10-point demand, just one point now – send Sheikh Hasina to the grave! We will do whatever is necessary to get Sheikh Hasina to resign," he said.

Meanwhile, a video of the threat went viral on social media, triggering a storm of protests among Awami League leaders and supporters.

A case was filed against Abu Sayeed Chand with Puthia Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act in this regard.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP Leaders / Rajshahi BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rashid

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

18m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

1h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

18h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

20h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

21h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities