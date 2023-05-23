Mirza Fakhrul, Rajshahi BNP leader sued for 'death threat against PM'

A case has been filed against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Rajshahi district BNP convener Abu Sayeed Chand for making a "death threat" against Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

District Awami League General Secretary Shariful Islam Ramzan filed the case with Natore Police Station around 9:30pm on Monday.

Abu Sayeed Chand has been made the main accused in the case. The BNP secretary general has also been accused in the case.

Top leaders of district and municipal Awami League were present.

Nasir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station, accepted the case.

Citing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand as traitors, the plaintiff said the "threatening remarks" made by the main accused towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has tarnished the reputation of the country.

The remarks may deteriorate the law and order situation, the case statement reads.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Abu Sayeed Chand threatened the prime minister at a public rally of metropolitan and district BNP at Shibpur High School ground in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi as part of the central program.

"No more 27- or 10-point demand, just one point now – send Sheikh Hasina to the grave! We will do whatever is necessary to get Sheikh Hasina to resign," he said.

Meanwhile, a video of the threat went viral on social media, triggering a storm of protests among Awami League leaders and supporters.

A case was filed against Abu Sayeed Chand with Puthia Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act in this regard.