Mirza Fakhrul meets with Khaleza Zia at her residence

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met with the party's Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence 'Firoza' today (25 July).

They met for nearly an hour at around 8:00pm on Tuesday, according to party leaders.

During their meeting, Fakhrul enquired about Khaleda Zia's health, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

"The BNP secretary general went to Madam's (Khaleda Zia) house in the evening today as part of his regular visits to her residence to check on her health," Shairul said.

However, sources said, Mirza Fakhrul informed Khaleda Zia about the planned grand rally of the BNP in Dhaka on Thursday (July 27) and the situation arising around it.

At the meeting, Khaleda Zia gave necessary instructions to the BNP secretary general, sources added.

Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul paid a visit to Khaleda Zia at Firoza on 8 July.