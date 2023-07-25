Mirza Fakhrul meets with Khaleza Zia at her residence

Politics

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Mirza Fakhrul meets with Khaleza Zia at her residence

They met for nearly an hour at around 8:00pm on Tuesday, according to party leaders

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:28 pm
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, left, and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, left, and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met with the party's Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence 'Firoza' today (25 July).

They met for nearly an hour at around 8:00pm on Tuesday, according to party leaders.

During their meeting, Fakhrul enquired about Khaleda Zia's health, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

"The BNP secretary general went to Madam's (Khaleda Zia) house in the evening today as part of his regular visits to her residence to check on her health," Shairul said.

However, sources said, Mirza Fakhrul informed Khaleda Zia about the planned grand rally of the BNP in Dhaka on Thursday (July 27) and the situation arising around it.

At the meeting, Khaleda Zia gave necessary instructions to the BNP secretary general, sources added.

Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul paid a visit to Khaleda Zia at Firoza on 8 July.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Khaleda Zia / Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

7h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

8h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

3h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

5h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

11h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up