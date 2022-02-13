Mirza Fakhrul holds Awami League responsible for ‘all’ failures

Politics

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:53 pm

Mirza Fakhrul holds Awami League responsible for ‘all’ failures

Awami League is to be deemed responsible for all failures, including the failure of forming EC, ensuring fair elections, and failure to run the country said BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are responsible. They cannot evade being held accountable for these failures in any way," Mirza Fakhrul made the comments while addressing a meeting with journalists at his residence in Kalibari, Dhaka, on Sunday (13 February).

When asked about BNP's decision about boycotting participation in forming the Search Committee, he addressed Awami League and said, "They have no idea about the law."

"This Search Committee is not acceptable to us. We will not be involved in any of the processes related to either the Search Committee or the Election Commission," he stated.

"It has been proven to be true that no election can run fairly under the governance of Awami League. That is why we are not interested in this Search Committee," he claimed.

Among others, President of Thakurgaon District BNP Taimur Rahman, Vice-President Al Mamun Alam, General Secretary Faisal Amin, BNP Finance Secretary Shariful Islam Sharif and leaders of various BNP affiliates were also present during the meeting.

