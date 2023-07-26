Mirza Fakhrul calls on govt employees to work impartially

“On behalf of the party, we want to clearly say that if BNP gets the opportunity to run the country with the support of the people, then the job security of all the officers and workers of the republic will be ensured," he said in a press statement on Tuesday (25 July)

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged government employees to perform their duties in the interest of the country by maintaining honesty and neutrality, and not to work for the interests of any party or group.

"We have observed with deep concern that a few corrupt and partisan officials of the civil and police administration are spreading propaganda that if BNP comes to power, the officers and employees working during the Awami League regime will be sacked, fined, and even jailed," he said in a press statement issued on Tuesday (25 July) night. 

"The unelected and illegal Awami League government is conspiring to stay in power by force; Such propaganda is a part of that conspiracy," he alleged.

Saying that the party's position has already been made clear by its acting chairperson, Fakhrul continued, "On behalf of the party, we want to clearly say that if BNP gets the opportunity to run the country with the support of the people, then the job security of all the officers and workers of the republic will be ensured.

"No partisan or offensive action will be taken against any government official or employee, nor shall anyone be allowed to do so.

"In addition, justice will also be ensured to those officers who have been unfairly dismissed, forced to retire, kept on OSD for a long time and denied promotion in the past 15 years."

Ob behalf of his party, the BNP secretary general called on government officials-employees forced to do controversial work under illegal orders or pressure from the authorities, not to continue such "unfair and illegal work from now on".

If they comply with the request, their previous actions will be considered sympathetically and positively, Fakhrul added.

Referring to the laws concerned, Fakhrul said government employees are not bound to obey or implement illegal orders.

"As children of this country, it is our duty to uphold the rule of law. BNP sincerely expects that the government officials-employees will not work for the interest of any party or group and will perform their duties in the interest of the country and the people by maintaining honesty and impartiality as employees of the republic."

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / Goverment employees

