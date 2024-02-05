Mirza Abbas gets bail in six cases

Politics

BSS
05 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:53 pm

Related News

Mirza Abbas gets bail in six cases

The court, however, scrapped the BNP leader's bail plea in three other cases

BSS
05 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:53 pm
A file photo of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas
A file photo of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas

A Dhaka court today granted bail to BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas in six separate cases filed against him with the capital's Paltan and Ramna Police Stations.

Of the six, four cases were filed with Paltan Police Station, while two cases were filed with Ramna Police Station.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohagh Uddin passed the order this noon. The court, however, scrapped the BNP leader's bail plea in three other cases.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 11 cases were filed against Abbas following the chaotic situation that unfolded on 28 October 2023. He was detained on 31 October from his Shahjahanpur home and shown arrested in a case filed under sabotage and Explosives Substances Act with the capital's Shahjahanpur Police Station.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Abbas / bail / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

7h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

9h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

9h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

5h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

8h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

7h | Videos