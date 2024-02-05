Mirza Abbas gets bail in six cases

A Dhaka court today granted bail to BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas in six separate cases filed against him with the capital's Paltan and Ramna Police Stations.

Of the six, four cases were filed with Paltan Police Station, while two cases were filed with Ramna Police Station.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohagh Uddin passed the order this noon. The court, however, scrapped the BNP leader's bail plea in three other cases.

A total of 11 cases were filed against Abbas following the chaotic situation that unfolded on 28 October 2023. He was detained on 31 October from his Shahjahanpur home and shown arrested in a case filed under sabotage and Explosives Substances Act with the capital's Shahjahanpur Police Station.