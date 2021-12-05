Millions to hit streets if Khaleda not sent abroad, warns BNP

BNP on Sunday warned that millions of people will take to the streets if Khaleda Zia is not allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.

"Crores of people will take to the streets if you don't free our leader Khaleda Zia and restore democracy. Take steps to send her (Khaleda) abroad without any delay in your own interest," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a rally, he alleged that the government is "conspiring" to put Bangladesh's existence at stake with its efforts to kill Khaleda without treatment.

"Free our leader so that she can go abroad for treatment and return home after recovery. Or else, you won't even find the escape route and you must stand in people's court."

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.

Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia was kept for over two years in a damp, abandoned and shabby building of the Old Dhaka Central Jail that caused her serious illness. "This illness has reached such a level that doctors at Evercare Hospital and other physicians are saying it will be difficult to save her life if she's not taken to any advanced medical centre for treatment."

Students' red card

Fakhrul said students took to the streets against the government's failure to prevent road chaos. "I saw in the newspaper, they (students) showed a red card to the government. What's the reason for the boys to take to the streets? It's because you did not keep your word!"

He said the government had assured the students of maintaining discipline on the road when they waged the road safety movement. "You can't manage roads properly. This is your failure."

The BNP leader said people are extremely angry with the government as it has no control over anything while people's lives have no value.

AL scared of BNP's ghost

Fakhrul said his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader never sees anything but the ghost of BNP. "He always talks about BNP. He experiences bad dreams over BNP."

The BNP leader said though Obaidul Quader does not see the existence of BNP, he always makes various comments on BNP out of fear of the party.

He called upon the leaders and activists of Sramik Dal to become more active and motivate their fellow workers to be vocal to establish their rights.

Changing election system

Fakhrul said many people died in violence centring the recent Union Parishad polls as the government has destroyed the election system.

He said people do not go to polling stations to cast their votes for lack of a fair and credible election.

"The current election system must be changed. Removing the current Election Commission is not enough as the government will also have to be removed. A polls-time neutral government must be formed to hold the next election under an impartial election commission for establishing a government with people's votes," the BNP leader said.

Though the government talks about development, Fakhrul said there is no improvement in the condition of common people, "Rather the number of poor has become six crores from two crores. "That's why we, the country's people, want a change in power. This government must be removed."

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.

The BNP chief's medical board members on 28 November said she immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.