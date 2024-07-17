Midnight raid on BNP central office of 'master plan' led by DB Police chief: Rizvi

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 02:25 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 02:29 am

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The midnight raid in BNP's Nayapaltan central office was part of a "master plan" hatched by Detective Branch chief Harun Or Rashid, BNP's Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (17 July). 

In an instant reaction following the raid, Rizvi said at a virtual conference that before this operation, cocktails were detonated in front of the central office and shots were fired. 

"This was the pretext used to raid the head office of the country's most popular political party," he said.

Rizvi said the raid was to scare young quota reform protesters. 

Condemning the move, the senior leader asked why the raid would take place in the middle of the night when the office was empty and BNP leaders were sleeping.

"Because any plot can be hatched in an empty office," he said.

