Metro Rail and Padma Bridge prove AL believes in deeds, not words: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday (1 September) said the Awami League government has already proved that it believes in deeds and not words by implementing metro rail and Padma bridge.

"Due to the government's development programmes for the country, AL's public support has increased more than before," he said while visiting the old trade fair ground on the eve of the inauguration of the Kaola-Farmgate section of Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

PM Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the expressway on Saturday. It will then be opened to commuters on Sunday, according to project officials.

"AL government has proved through development activities that it keeps its words," added Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling party.

"Far from toppling the government, the BNP is worried about its own existential crisis," the AL leader said.

"Awami League is on alert to protect the lives and property of the people against terrorism or violence in the name of movement," he said.

BNP leaders and workers do not have faith in the party's programmes. It is not possible to wage a movement with black flags, added Quader. "It becomes a mourning procession."