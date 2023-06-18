Medical board demands treatment abroad for Khaleda's chronic liver disease

The Vice Chairman of BNP and personal physician of party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, has demanded that she be taken abroad for better and advanced treatment.

Speaking to reporters outside Khaleda Zia's residence in Gulshan on Saturday night (17 June), Dr Zahid Hossain said that the doctors of Khaleda Zia's medical board have repeatedly urged the authorities, also in writing, for her to be taken outside the country as soon as possible for better treatment of her chronic liver disease.

Specifically, she should receive treatment at an advanced medical centre equipped with Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) facilities, which specialises in liver treatment, Dr Zahid added.

Earlier yesterday, Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence "Firoza" at 7:50pm after receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara for five days.

Her treatment will now continue from her residence, Dr Zahid said adding that further tests were conducted on the former prime minister on Saturday morning, revealing some improvement.

He mentioned that Khaleda Zia is relatively healthier now. As a result, she will be kept at home under the supervision of her medical board, and the ongoing treatment will be continued.

The demand to take Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment has garnered attention, and it remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to this request by considering the medical board's recommendations.