Media and journalists persecuted during AL rule: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 01:57 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The media and journalists have been prosecuted during Awami League's rule, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"Journalists and media are the biggest driving force of democracy. They are the many oppressed today. Many have gone to jail for no reason and no fault of their own. Many journalists were jailed for months," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the human chain and protest rally organised by Dhaka Journalist Union (DUJ) Dinkal unit on Monday (17 July)

"The prime minister said in a meeting yesterday that she is a person, that she has no resources. How many more lies will she tell?" he added.

He demanded that all closed media including Dainik Dinkal, and Diganta TV must be immediately opened. 

DUJ Dinkal unit organised the human chain and protest rally to demand the opening of closed morning media including Daily Dinkal.

 

