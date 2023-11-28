Mayor's son Tanu to contest in Kushtia-3 seat against AL's Hanif

Parvez Anwar Tanu, son of five-time mayor of Kushtia municipality Anwar Ali, has decided to contest as an independent candidate in the Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency against Awami League Joint Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

Tanu, who is also the former acting general secretary of district Awami League, collected the nomination papers from upazila Election Officer Md Shahidur Rahman on Tuesday (28 November).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said we can contest in the polls independently. I want to serve people. I think Kushtia needs more development," Parvez Anwar Tanu told The Business Standard.

Tanu is a well-known contractor. As a member of a pro-Awami League family, he has influence in the party despite not having does not have a title.

He also served as sports secretary of the district Chhatra League.

However, Awami League party leaders and activists are not thinking of any alternative to Hanif in the Kushtia-3 seat. Because of the development in this constituency in the last 10 years, everyone has faith in Hanif. This is the third time Hanif has received the party nomination from this constituency.

Apart from Hanif and Tanu, former state minister for food M Amirul Islam, District AL Vice-President AFM Aminul Haque Ratan, General Secretary Azgar Ali, former MP for reserved women's seat Anjuman Laila Banu and founding General Secretary of UK AL Khandaker Mahatabul Haque Joy collected nomination papers for this seat.

District AL Senior Vice-President Haji Rabiul Islam said, "Our main objective is the victory of the boat [party symbol of AL]. We are not thinking of anything else except the boat."

Meanwhile, two former MPs of AL, who failed to secure nominations from the party, have announced to contest as independent candidates in two other constituencies of Kushtia.

Rezaul Haque Chowdhury will contest from Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) constituency and Abdur Rauf from Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali-Khoksa) constituency.