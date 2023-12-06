Mayor Rezaul summoned for campaigning in favour of AL’s Ctg-11 candidate

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has been summoned by the Inquiry Committee of the Election Commission, led by judicial officials, for engaging in campaign activities in support of M Abdul Latif, Awami League candidate for Chattogram-11 constituency.

In a letter sent by judiciary official Anjuman Ara on Monday (4 December), Mayor Rezaul Karim has been instructed to provide an explanation by next Thursday (7 December) in response to his involvement in an election campaign held at Munsipara High School grounds in Madhyam Halishahar of Chittagong city last Friday (1 December).

The summon highlights the alleged infringement of Rule 14 (1) and (2) of the Code of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections 2008.

This breach pertains to engaging in election campaigns prior to the stipulated time while holding a position in the republic, a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

Last Friday, Ctg Mayor Rezaul Karim participated in an election campaign organised at Munsipara High School premises in Madhyam Halishahar of the city for Awami League nominated candidate M Abdul Latif in Chattogram-11 constituency. He also attended a view exchange meeting there.

The letter states, "Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury holds a significant governmental position under the regulations. Despite his involvement in crucial state affairs, he breached the electoral code of conduct by participating in an exchange meeting at Munsipara High School ahead of schedule. Additionally, his active campaigning for Bangladesh Awami League's nominated candidate, M Abdul Latif, in the Chattogram-11 constituency was reported by various newspapers.

"This conduct is deemed a serious violation of Rule 14 (1) and (2) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections 2008."

Furthermore, the letter stipulated that Mayor Rezaul Karim must either personally appear at the office on 7 December at 11am to address the complaint or provide a written explanation through an appropriate representative.