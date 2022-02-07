Maya and Kamrul inducted in Awami League presidium

Awami League leaders Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Kamrul Islam have been inducted as members in the party presidium -- the highest policymaking body of the party.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina nominated them as presidium members using the power vested on her by the ruling party's 21st National Council, held in December, 2019.

An official press release was issued in this regard on Monday.

Maya and Kamrul have both led Dhaka city unit Awami League for a long time and were members of the Cabinet.