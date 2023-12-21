This may be my last election: AL's Narayanganj-4 candidate Shamim Osman

Shamim Osman, Awami League's candidate for Narayanganj-4, on Thursday asked for prayers from his supporters saying this might be his last election.

"I know that an attempt is being made to kill me. Please pray for me so that I can repay your love," he said after a campaign in Kashipur union on Thursday (21 December).

"I'm touched by the affection shown by my mothers and sisters today. I see politics as a form of worship and not a mere vote-seeking act," he added.

"By the grace of almighty, I have been able to do a lot of (developmental project) work in this area. We want a better future for our children. This may be my last election. I don't want to participate in elections anymore, let someone else come."

Osman boasted about infrastructural developments, citing road constructions worth billions while emphasising that his aim isn't merely to secure votes but to ensure a prosperous future for the area's children.

He urged voters to exercise their rights responsibly, emphasising the importance of participation in the upcoming election.

He urged citizens to vote for any candidate of their choice, stressing the significance of their participation to prevent destabilisation similar to other conflict-ridden countries.

"No matter how big a power comes from abroad, nothing can stop the election from taking place on January 7. 2024. They have targeted our map (nation). If you don't want [to see Bangladesh turning] into countries like Syria and Libya, come to vote. Don't vote for me, vote for whomever you want. But come to the polling centres," said the AL leader.

He accused BNP leaders and activists of committing arson based on orders from London.

Narayanganj City Awami League Joint General Secretary Nizam, Fatullah Thana Awami League President and Kashipur Union Parishad Chairman Saifullah Badal, Enayetnagar Union Parishad Chairman Asaduzzaman, various Union Parishad chairman, members and local Awami League leaders were present on the occasion.