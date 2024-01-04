Prove democracy prevails in Bangladesh by casting your votes on 7 Jan: PM

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 05:05 pm

Related News

Prove democracy prevails in Bangladesh by casting your votes on 7 Jan: PM

People were spotted arriving at the rally venue by motorbikes, pick-up vans, and on foot, all in anticipation of the Awami League president's campaign rally

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns to Narayanganj city after 15 years. Photo: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns to Narayanganj city after 15 years. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the people of the country to cast their votes on 7 January to prove that democracy prevails in Bangladesh.

"All of you will go to the polling station, cast your votes, and prove that democracy prevails in Bangladesh," the premier told the gathering at Awami League campaign rally at Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex in Narayanganj today (4 January).

From 10 am this morning, Awami League leaders and activists were seen marching towards the rally venue, Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex, shouting the "Joy Bangla" slogan, reports UNB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

People were spotted arriving at the rally venue by motorbikes, pick-up vans, and on foot, all in anticipation of the Awami League president's campaign rally. Meanwhile, the anticipation of the upcoming national election has sparked enthusiasm among the Awami League leaders and activists, which was evident as the rally venue is already brimming with party supporters.  

After the announcement of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's arrival, local leaders and activists started preparing to welcome the prime minister after 15 years.  

Processions and public gatherings were seen in several places of the city, including on Link Road, Maleh Road, College Road, Kalibazar, Hospital Road. Most of them are headed to Shamsuzzoha Sports Square.

Narayanganj's Link Road and the surrounding areas of the public rally venue have been covered with festoons, posters and banners.

Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex has been decorated on the occasion of the prime minister's public rally. Separate areas for men and women have been arranged for the rally. Loudspeakers have been installed on various electric poles in the city outside the public rally ground. The streets have been cleaned, and the whole city has been decorated with posters.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Awami League (AL) / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos