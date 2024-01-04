Prove democracy prevails in Bangladesh by casting your votes on 7 Jan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the people of the country to cast their votes on 7 January to prove that democracy prevails in Bangladesh.

"All of you will go to the polling station, cast your votes, and prove that democracy prevails in Bangladesh," the premier told the gathering at Awami League campaign rally at Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex in Narayanganj today (4 January).

From 10 am this morning, Awami League leaders and activists were seen marching towards the rally venue, Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex, shouting the "Joy Bangla" slogan, reports UNB.

People were spotted arriving at the rally venue by motorbikes, pick-up vans, and on foot, all in anticipation of the Awami League president's campaign rally. Meanwhile, the anticipation of the upcoming national election has sparked enthusiasm among the Awami League leaders and activists, which was evident as the rally venue is already brimming with party supporters.

After the announcement of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's arrival, local leaders and activists started preparing to welcome the prime minister after 15 years.

Processions and public gatherings were seen in several places of the city, including on Link Road, Maleh Road, College Road, Kalibazar, Hospital Road. Most of them are headed to Shamsuzzoha Sports Square.

Narayanganj's Link Road and the surrounding areas of the public rally venue have been covered with festoons, posters and banners.

Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex has been decorated on the occasion of the prime minister's public rally. Separate areas for men and women have been arranged for the rally. Loudspeakers have been installed on various electric poles in the city outside the public rally ground. The streets have been cleaned, and the whole city has been decorated with posters.