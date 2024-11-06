Mass uprising makes changeover but danger is not over: Fakhrul

Although the students-led mass uprising made the changeover, the danger is not completely over, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said yesterday (5 November).

"Stay alert, be careful. Danger is not over. There is a possibility of emergence of new dangers. Conspiracy is being hatched to destroy democracy again," he said while addressing a discussion of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal on the occasion of 7 November at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

BNP observes November 7 as National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Mirza Fakhrul, also a former minister, expressed his hope that the interim government will quickly complete the reform work and hold elections, saying an elected government is the best government because that government comes with the people's mandate and works for the people.

"Why do we talk about elections again and again? Election is a door that leads us to democracy," he said.

About the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, the BNP secretary general said 7 November revolt and revolution created an opportunity to build the country anew.

The heroes of the revolution were soldiers and common people and they gave the responsibility of running the country to President Ziaur Rahman, he noted.

It cannot be said what the history of the country would have been if he had not taken responsibility, he said.

He said Ziaur Rahman's leadership united the entire divided nation during the period. "People began to see a new light of hope, a new dream".

About the rule of Awami League, Mirza Fakhrul said they launched brutal oppression on this country and destroyed the political structure and the economy while the banks were robbed and corruption increased everywhere.

"From that dire situation, we were able to defeat them through a mass uprising with the student's determination," he said.

The BNP secretary general said, "We have to go through more critical situation ahead with great caution. We have formed an interim government together. We have given [the responsibility to] them with the hope that they will soon carry out the necessary reforms which means reformation of the things that were destroyed by Hasina, and hold elections soon."

Addressing the discussion as the special guest, BNP Chairperson's Adviser Tahsina Rushdie Luna, wife of enforced disappearance victim BNP leader M Ilias Ali, said this generation was taught wrong history for 17 years.

Those who studied at schools and colleges at this time, do not know the history of Sepoy-Jonota Biplob (Soldiers-People's Revolution) of 7 November, she said adding, "It is our responsibility to teach that history to the current generation."

Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas said Tarique Rahman was an inspiration to the youth in the July-August mass uprising.

Through this mass uprising, Hasina has fled the country, she said adding, "We have been able to get rid of Hasina. In future, a new Bangladesh will be built under the leadership of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman."

Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal's General Secretary Sultana Ahmed moderated the event while Mahila Dal vice presidents Yasmin Ara Haque, Nazmun Nahar Baby and Newaz Halima Arli, Senior Joint General Secretary Helen Zereen Khan and Joint Secretary Shammi Akhter also spoke.

Leaders and activists of Mahila Dal from the capital and different areas of the country joined the discussion.