Mass uprising to be created through BNP's divisional rallies: Fakhrul

UNB
11 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:06 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday predicted that a mass uprising will be created across the country through their party's rallies in divisional cities scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

"We hope there will be a mass uprising through the rallies. People in their thousands will participate in the rallies. We'll topple this regime through our peaceful programmes," he said.

Fakhrul came up with comments while talking to journalists after the dialogue with the Islami Oikya Jote and the Democratic League, the two components of the 20-party alliance, at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

As part of the party's planned divisional programmes, Chattogram city unit BNP is going to organise a rally on Polo Ground in the port city tomorrow (on Wednesday) where Mirza Fakhrul will speak as the chief guest.

This will be the first divisional rally in protest against the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes in daily essentials and killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during BNP's agitation.

As part of its move to continue the pace of the ongoing movement, BNP on September 27 announced to hold public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a huge mass gathering in Dhaka city on December 10.

Talks with two parties

About the discussions with the two parties, Fakhrul said they have been holding dialogues with different political parties for forging national unity against the current unelected and looter regime that has snatched democracy and human rights.

"We're now holding that second round of talks and we're talking about the core demands of the simultaneous movement," he said.

Fakhrul said they have already sat with 11 parties in their second phase of political dialogue. "We've agreed to initiate a simultaneous movement to force the current regime to step down."

Islami Oikya Jote Chairman Advocate Maulana Abdur Rakib and Democratic League General Secretary Saifuddin Ahmed Moni led the delegations of their respective parties in the talks.

Nazrul Islam Khan, a standing committee member of BNP and 20-party coordinator, was also present during the meetings with the two parties.

BNP began its second phase of dialogue with the first meeting with the Kalyan Party on October 2 last.

The party also sat in talks with the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) and Oli Ahmed's LDP, Kalyan Party, Labour Party, National People's Party, Gonotantrik Party (Jagpa) and Muslim League to finalise the demands and issues of the anti-government movement.

Earlier, BNP had discussions with 23 parties during its first phase of talks that began on May 24 to work out the outline for launching a united movement to 'restore' democracy and people's voting rights.

