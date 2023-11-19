Mass support being garnered in favour of elections: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 09:56 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS

Mass support is being garnered in favour of the upcoming national polls across the country, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"Even though opposition parties, including the BNP, rejected the election schedule, mass support has been garnered in favour of the elections across the country," said Quader while speaking as chief guest during the "Awami League's Election Management Preparation Committee" meeting for the elections in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Sunday (19 November).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, called upon the party's leaders and activists at all levels to resist any "sneak attack" politics of the BNP-Jamaat in order to carry out the elections smoothly.

Regarding the polls-time government, he said, "The government which is there will remain during the election. This happened last time too. 

"But there cannot be technocrat ministers, there cannot be advisors to the prime minister. Those who are in these designations will be automatically excluded," he added.

In response to a question from reporters about Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad's call to postpone the elections,  he said, "Tell her to apply to the Election Commissioner. It is beyond our jurisdiction."

