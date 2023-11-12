Charmonai Pir warns of march to EC if polls schedule announced without consensus

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim, widely known as Charmonai Pir, has announced to bring out a protest march towards the Election Commission (EC) building on the day of the announcement of the election schedule.

"If the election schedule is unilaterally announced without consensus, we will bring out a protest march towards the Election Commission building that day. Protest marches will be held across the country the next day," the Charmonai Pir said in a press conference held on the third floor of Noakhali Tower in Dhaka's Purana Paltan on Sunday afternoon.

He expressed his full support for the peaceful programmes of the opposition parties.

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh chief also demanded there be equal opportunities or a level-playing field for all parties and the schedule not be released under any circumstances unless there is political consensus.

In response to a question about whether they would participate in the election if the schedule were announced under the current circumstances, the Charmonai Pir said, "We announced our position two years ago, and that position has not changed and will not change. We said that Islami Andolan Bangladesh will not participate if the national election is held under the current government."

When asked whether anyone from the government has contacted him to participate in the election, Rezaul Karim said, "The government will try everything to hold another rigged election in its favour as it did in 2014 and 2018. In that sense, they can contact not only us but everyone, even the BNP.

"But our clear statement is that if the government wants to hold a rigged election while in power, we, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, will not participate."

The Charmonai Pir also said that on 20 November, a dialogue will be held in Dhaka with representatives of all political parties, academics, intellectuals, journalists, and various professional organizations to decide on the next course of action to resolve the national crisis.

In his written speech, Rezaul Karim said that the partisan EC is hurriedly planning to announce an election schedule keeping the opposition parties out in accordance with the demands of the ruling party. If the schedule is announced, the EC will have to take responsibility for the situation that arises.

He said he also believes that the character of the Awami League will not change, as evidenced in the latest elections in Lakshmipur and Brahmanbaria.