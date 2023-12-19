Mass movement cannot be suppressed by restricting gatherings: 12-party alliance

Members of 12-party alliance hold a rally in support of Hartal in the cpital on Tuesday, 19 December. Photo: TBS

Leaders of the 12-party alliance have warned that attempts to quell mass movement through restrictions on public gatherings, under the directives of the Awami League government, will prove unsuccessful.

During a protest march in support of the BNP-Jamaat-called hartal demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and elections under a caretaker government on Tuesday, speakers said law enforcement has intensified crackdown on opposition parties since 28 October, which according to them has been going on for the past 15 years.

Jatiya Party (led by Kazi Zafar) Presidium Member Nawab Ali Abbas Khan said, "Our nation's spirit for movements remains robust. Historically, movements defending the country's sovereignty have prevailed. This time, too, the people will succeed in toppling the Sheikh Hasina government."

"People refuse to participate in Awami League's farcical 7 January election. What they seek now is the restoration of democracy, voting rights, and liberation from this oppressive government," he emphasised.

Rashed Pradhan, vice-president of Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (Jagpa) and chief coordinator of the 12-party alliance, alleged that, with the intervention of a special intelligence agency and the Indian RAW, multiple political party leaders were forced to go to the polls within an hour at gunpoint.

"This way drinking and gambling parties can be held, but not participatory elections," he said.

Addressing Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque's controversial statement on BNP leaders' participation in the upcoming election as a "condition" for their release from jail, Rashed Pradhan questioned the legality of such action, suggesting compliance with Gonobhaban's orders instead of due judicial process.

"Which court can release individuals from incarceration overnight? Today, both the judiciary and law enforcement agencies of this country are held hostage by the ruling Awami League," he stated, highlighting concerns about the political influence over the legal system.