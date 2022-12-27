Mashrafe made Awami League's youth and sports secretary
Former Bangladesh national cricket team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has been made the Youth and Sports Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League.
The decision was made at a meeting of the party's presidium members held at Ganobhaban, Dhaka, on Monday night.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader confirmed it after the meeting.
The lawmaker from Narail-2, popularly known as the "Narail Express," earned a landslide victory in his local area in the last national polls.